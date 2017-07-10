We are suddenly at the height of summer and I’ve been trying to squeeze in all of the classic summer activities. One of the items at the top of the summer list? Road trips. The road trip in America has been an evolution (I mean just look how far you could get from New York… Read More The Motels of the Great American Roadtrip
On a recent visit to Chicago (where I’ve now moved!), I found myself in the western suburbs with an open morning, so I headed straight to Riverside, Illinois. I’ve spend a fair amount of time in downtown Chicago, but the suburbs are a different place entirely, especially if you’re on foot. Riverside is a cornerstone… Read More Exploring Suburbia’s Roots: Riverside, Illinois
Some big things have been going on over here and I’m ready to let you in on something I’ve been keeping quiet about for a little while: I’m moving to Chicago! I could not be more excited for this new chapter, but that said, I have loved every minute of my three years living in… Read More The Best of Ballard (and Big News!)
Domes and circles seem to be everywhere and cutting edge lately. There’s the ring-shaped Apple Park in California, the Amazon bubbles in Seattle, and a recent announcement was just made about a glass dome apartment to be constructed on the top of a Seattle building. But domes aren’t new. In fact, you may be familiar with… Read More Thinking Outside the Box(office): the Geodesic Domed Pioneer Theater
The Fleischmann Planetarium is at once assuring and daring in its construction. The sides taper and hold fast to the ground like two anchors while the ends arch up, the front seeming to defy gravity and directing the gaze up, up to the roof and up to the sky. The shape and curves are fitting… Read More The Building That Reached for the Stars
There’s been a brief haitus over here (slightly less of one if you follow me on Insta or Twitter), but I’m here! I was in Chicago last week and happened across the Dewes House while in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. I planned a trek to the Dewes House when I was in Chicago last spring, but… Read More Building Feature: Francis J. Dewes House, Chicago
The Renton Historical Museum just southeast of Seattle is in an eye-catching building that doesn’t look like any museum I’ve seen before. And it’s no wonder: this building, with its Art Moderne curves and three central doors was originally the Renton fire station. Needless to say, even as a fire station, this building is pretty… Read More Fire Station Reuse Success: Renton Historical Museum