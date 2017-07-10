Thinking Outside the Box(office): the Geodesic Domed Pioneer Theater

Domes and circles seem to be everywhere and cutting edge lately. There’s the ring-shaped Apple Park in California, the Amazon bubbles in Seattle, and a recent announcement was just made about a glass dome apartment to be constructed on the top of a Seattle building. But domes aren’t new. In fact, you may be familiar with… Read More Thinking Outside the Box(office): the Geodesic Domed Pioneer Theater

Fire Station Reuse Success: Renton Historical Museum

The Renton Historical Museum just southeast of Seattle is in an eye-catching building that doesn’t look like any museum I’ve seen before. And it’s no wonder: this building, with its Art Moderne curves and three central doors was originally the Renton fire station. Needless to say, even as a fire station, this building is pretty… Read More Fire Station Reuse Success: Renton Historical Museum

